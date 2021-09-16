EAT This Week: Toast Tahoe’s Parmesan Crusted Halibut

This weeks’ featured EAT dish is Toast Tahoe’s Parmesan Crusted Halibut.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I’ve said it before, you can throw just about anything – even a reheated ballpark frank – on top of risotto and I’m all in. Luckily, we don’t have to get that dramatic this week because we are treated an amazing piece of Parmesan crusted halibut instead.

While halibut isn’t necessarily a super fishy-tasting fish, the Alaskan halibut used for this dish is first soaked in a light Japanese sake to help knock any lingering effects out. After a light salting of the fish, imported Parmesan from Italy makes up the crusted exterior.

That’s nestled a top a sundried tomato risotto and garnished with a slice of lemon, and two options for spreading: seasoned butter and pesto, both made fresh in house. Rounding out the dish is fresh asparagus seasoned with salt, pepper, dashi, and a little butter.

I wish I knew everything that was going on in that risotto, but I was told there are secret ingredients – some locally sourced. Doesn’t really matter because it’s amazing and when you can get a bite that involves everyone at the party (fish, Parmesan, risotto, pesto, and butter), holy moly does this explode with flavor.

The risotto provides the richness that pairs so well with the lightness of the fish and the salty texture from the Parm that you can mix up your flavors by going back and forth between the butter and the pesto. Or, go full Capone gangster and slather them both together with a squeeze of lemon and let it wash over you like a tropical waterfall.

The dashi gives the asparagus an accompanying flavor, and it still has that slight crispness that brings the veggie balance to all the other components.

This is a dish where if you met it on the street for the first time, it would open its arms give you a big old hug. It’s super friendly and inviting.

Besides, who doesn’t like hugs?

Toast Tahoe is located at 605 US Hwy 50 in Zephyr Cove. For menus, photos, and information, visit them online at toasttahoe.com or give them a call at 775-580-6000.