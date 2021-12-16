EAT This Week: Toulouse’s Blackened Catfish Po-Boy

This week’s featured dish is Toulouse’s Blackened Catfish Po-Boy.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

This week’s feature comes to you right out of Bayou country. Well, not literally, but this New Orleans classic gets a slight twist on the traditional sandwich but remains just as full of flavor and personality.

Before we dive into the twist, if you’re unaware of how this sandwich supposedly got its name, let’s briefly get you up to speed. In 1929 a strike against a streetcar company in New Orleans led to many workers broke and hungry. A local eatery served former colleagues free sandwiches and as they would come for the grub they were noted as being another “poor boy.”

Without going too much further, let’s just hope that those were just as delicious as the ones Toulouse is serving up in South Lake. More often than not, the traditional po-boy is loaded with fried seafood, but here is where the twist kicks in. This version takes fresh catfish, gives it a nice douse of blackening seasoning and then a hard sear. The result is lighter and packs a flavor punch that would make Rocky proud.

The rest of the ingredients follow pretty closely to the classic: shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, remoulade sauce, all served on a French roll with a grilled lemon on the side. Before you dive in, take the time to squeeze that lemon over the fish – it adds a bright and tangy balance to the zing from the blackening seasoning.

The catfish is somewhat of a mild fish, so when it gets that spiciness from the seasoning, it really ratchets up the flavor. It’s also slightly sweet, which plays off the blackening and the citrus bump from the lemon quite nicely.

The remoulade is what throws everything into a whirlwind. Its creaminess really bounces off the rest of the textures and fills in all the gaps of the sandwich with every bite. All it takes is a couple bites and you know you’re ready to “pass a good time.”

Toulouse restaurant is located at 901 Park Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information visit them online at Toulouse.wtf or give them a call at 530-600-0060.