EAT This Week: Tunnel Creek Café’s Hoss Burger

This week's featured EAT dish is Tunnel Creek Café’s Hoss Burger.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If any of you have ever had that hunger craving of just wanting a burger — it truly might be once a week for me — then this week is for you. We’re not talking about a hamburger; we’re talking about a BURGER. A huge, in your face, flavor dripping, all bets are off, burger.

The base of the Hoss Burger consists of an Angus beef (smash-style) patty, grilled onions, smoked Gouda, pickles, and their house-made fry sauce (mix of mayo, ketchup, shallots, and horseradish).

But, any climber knows the base is merely where you start. From there, you can add multiple patties (each coming with another layer of Gouda), bacon jam, pickled onion, bleu cheese spread, and the staple L.T.O. (lettuce, tomato, onion) trio.

For my trip, I had the extra patty along with the bacon jam — which I have to recommend because, well, it’s bacon. In addition to smokiness, it adds a touch of sweet and savory to the already bursting-at-the-seams flavors.

The smash-style beef patties shine. Each gets that fantastic crispy crust texture without losing its juiciness and the melted Gouda over the top locks everything in place. I’d be tempted to go with a third patty (don’t judge) because they really are the stars of the show.

Tunnel Creek Café is making nearly everything from scratch. Their pickles provide a nice briny punch along with a crunch for texture and the fry sauce provides another layer of richness and creaminess that you can feel permeating each and every bite.

Hoss, named after the famous character from the famous television show “Bonanza,” is the perfect name for this burger. It’s huge and possibly intimidating at first glance, but deep down it has nothing but love — which is what I have for this burger. I highly recommend.

The Tunnel Creek Café is located at 1115 Tunnel Creek Rd. in Incline Village. For menu items and information visit them online at tunnelcreekcafe.com or give them a call at 775-298-2502.