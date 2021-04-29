EAT This Week: Yugen Cuisine’s Deluxe Rolls

This week’s featured EAT dish is Yugen Cuisine’s Deluxe Rolls. Rob Galloway

Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

My hope is that if you non-sushi-lovers out there read this column long enough, ultimately I’ll convert you over to a sushi lover. Yeah, many of you are shaking your head and thinking that will never happen. But, I was once like you and I can honestly say sushi is now one of my favorite foods. Why? Well, case in point, the two featured rolls this week.

It’s probably true that you could roll up a piece of cardboard and sawdust, dip it in soy and wasabi and I’d still think it was delicious, but that’s overselling the dipping experience just a bit. It’s really when you have uber fresh ingredients combined with delicious hand crafted sauces, and meticulous crafting of presentation, does sushi really soar.

Example A: Fuji Mountain. Getting the rice hug is a delicate panko crusted shrimp and spicy mayo then topped with tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado and spicy crab. A drizzle of teriyaki seeps into the nooks and crannies where it joins a white sauce – a mixture of ginger and sesame and that’s all they would tell me without sacrificing my life for the top-secret info. While tempting, I think I’ll be okay without knowing.

The shrimp is crispy in texture and while the crab adds a little sweetness, the spiciness does not overpower. The fish and avocado give a rich and buttery feeling throughout the dish and yin and yang of the white and teriyaki sauces are a great balance of sweet and salty.

Example B: Typhoon. This roll is super playful. Tempura shrimp, spicy crab, avocado and white onions topped with habanero tuna ceviche, cilantro and lemon slices. While not typical from a sushi standpoint, it pops so hard with flavor that you’d think you were celebrating Orville Redenbacher’s birthday.

The habanero ceviche gets it kick from soaking in a marinade before being added to the plate, but never do you feel too much heat. The Latin flair and touch of lemon make for a refreshing mash-up that should have the more adventurous folks clamoring to see who gets the last bite. I’d recommend roshambo.

Yugen Cuisine is located at 1132 Ski Run Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items, hours and more information visit them online at yugencuisine.com or by phone at 530-600-1838.