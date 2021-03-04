El Dorado wine group creates program for unique experience

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Living in South Lake Tahoe means we are only a drive away from premier wine country with limitless varieties. As the pandemic has shifted operations in many industries, wine tasting events have been put on the backburner.

In response and branching off an original idea, the El Dorado County Winery Association has launched a membership program to show off the region and give a “different experience than you get from other places.”

Membership is open to the El Dorado County Wine Movement Adventurship Program which includes the West Slope and also surrounding areas including Lake Tahoe. Enroll in the membership as a “Explorer” or “Trailblazer.”

Instead of pairing your wine with just cheese, pair your local wine with white water rafting, skiing, mountain biking or hiking.

Pair your wine with an adventure.

Russ Reyes, Kilt & Cork

The membership will allow access to an app full of local deals on food, wine and experiences along with special access to wine, opportunities, events and more.

“We want to keep our customers engaged and expand through the county,” said Kara Sather, executive director of the county winery association. “It [the membership] is an insider’s perspective on what’s happening.”

The membership has different offerings every week as the association continues to grow their partnerships.

For example, a virtual offer would include exclusive wine and cheese pairing sessions with cheese makers and vintners or a three hour experience at Via Romano with flight tasting in their Couch Cabana, including lunch, Bocce Ball and a bottle of wine would be valued at $50, but only $10 for members.

Three different wineries in El Dorado County aligned to create a unique wine called Collaboration, which brings together three different varieties from three different locations in the county.

This specialty red wine, which is a blend of Mourvedre, Grenache and Syrah are only available for members of the adventurship.

“We have had great feedback and I encourage people to check it out,” said Sather.

The membership isn’t exclusive to those that live in the area, anyone can join.

Memberships start at $10 a month.

For more information, visit https://eldoradowines.org/wine-movement/ .