Elektric Voodoo performs on North Shore

Genre-transcending supergroup Elektric Voodoo is ready to rock the house at Crystal Bay Casino on Friday, April 27.

For those who are unfamiliar with the ensemble, "Elektric Voodoo is a 'World Beat Rock & Roll' band from southern California that blends classic afrobeat, latin, rock & roll, psych, jazz, blues and many other influences into its own unique genre that tastefully straddles the line between modern and vintage," according to the group's online biography.

The San Diego-based outfit began when frontman Scott Tournet left his former band (Grace Potter & The Nocturnals) and started crafting new material.

"Musically I wanted to try something a little different than what I'd done before. I wanted to make music with an undeniable rhythmic pulse, but I really didn't want to make computer-driven dance music as these past few years that seems to be much of what I hear," Tournet noted.

Thus far in Elektric Voodoo's tenure — the band formed in 2016 — the members seem to be on the right track.

Tournet, a vocalist and guitarist, is joined by drummer Matt Bozzone, percussionist Ty Kiernan, bassist Evan Lucas, keyboardist Mark Boyce, and saxophonists Brad Nash and Travis Klein — together the seven members make up Elektric Voodoo, which is scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. Friday evening.

The show is free to attend, and guests must be at least 21 years old in order to attend.

Additional information about the performance is available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, and about Elektric Voodoo at http://www.elektricvoodoo.com.