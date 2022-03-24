Film festival returns to South Lake Tahoe on Earth Day

The Sierra Nevada Alliance will present the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on April 22 at Lake Tahoe Community College.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour is coming to South Lake Tahoe next month to celebrate Earth Day.

The Sierra Nevada Alliance is presenting the festival on Friday, April 22, Lake Tahoe Community College’s Duke Theatre. The festival will also be streamed online.

The festival combines award-winning environmental and adventure films with the energy of local activism. Each year, the Alliance chooses films to inspire viewers to take further action regarding issues impacting the environment, the people and the world.

“Concerned citizens worldwide know the urgency of the many environmental crises facing our planet today, but most don’t know how they can contribute to the fight,” said a news release. “This film festival provides an opportunity for attendees in the Sierra to support their local advocates for the environment.”

Featured at the On Tour event, The Beast of Our Time is a moving film about the interactions between humans, the grizzly bear, and climate change. As intertwined as wildlife and human interactions are in the Sierra Nevada, The Beast of Our Time shares a message of hope for the future to coexist with these incredible beasts.

During the second half of the program, guest Molly Armanino will share her film, Amend. Armanino tells her story as an avid freeskier turned climate activist. Armanino will be available at the event.

The Alliance is also excited to share a film from one of its SNAP host site partners, Bear Yuba Land Trust, entitled A Wild Independence. Follow Alden Olmsted down the Independence Trail as he retraces his father’s footsteps to rebuild the first wheelchair nature trail in the United States after the Jones Fire in 2020.

“We are very grateful to our supporters in the Lake Tahoe area for generously donating to our in-person raffle and silent auction,” said the release.

A sneak peek of donating businesses includes Patagonia, Wildwood Makers Market, BlueZone Sports, The North Face, Blue Granite Climbing Gym, South of North Brewing Co, and more. Purchase raffle tickets in advance at the Alliance’s ticketing site, https://qudio.com/event/sierranevadaalliance-2022 .

The cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

For the online event, the virtual lobby opens at 5:30 p.m. on April 22 and the show begins at 6. Virtual films are available on-demand from April 22 at 10 pm through April 27 at 11:56 pm. Purchase show and raffle tickets at bit.ly/2022WSFFTIX

This festival is an extension of the Alliance’s work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. All ticket sales support the Sierra Nevada Alliance, a nonprofit that exists to elevate and support Sierra ecosystems and communities. Proceeds will benefit the efforts to protect and restore the Sierra now and for the future generation.