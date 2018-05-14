Florence and The Machine added to 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

London-based alternative outfit Florence and The Machine is set to perform on Tahoe’s South Shore this summer. On Thursday, Aug. 9, the ensemble — led by vocalist Florence Welch — takes over Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m. PDT. Prices have not yet been announced.

Florence and The Machine is known for the hit “Dog Days Are Over” and the group’s newest full-length album (“High As Hope”) is due out this June.

The gig is the latest announcement on the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup, which also includes appearances from Slightly Stoopid, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Kenny Chesney, Pitbull, Phish, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Janet Jackson, Amy Schumer, Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton, Charlie Puth, Donny & Marie Osmond, Scorpions and Dave Matthews Band.