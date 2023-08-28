Flynn Creek Circus brings their big top to Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Calif. – Internationally acclaimed Flynn Creek Circus comes to Kirkwood with a super star line up in this seasons show, ‘Desert Myth!’ Come enjoy the spectacle under the big top tent at Kirkwood Mountain Resort September 1-4.

Featuring wild stunts and mind blowing skills, ‘Desert Myth’ is an acrobatic thrill ride that draws on a rich history of traditional folklore. Flynn Creek Circus’ distinctive presentation marked by high comedy, modern creativity and playful absurdity promises to exceed expectations.

Asya Popsulis Provided / Zoart Photography

Follow the Nomad as he journeys into an imaginative desert land looking for an oasis. The Tourist, the Cacti, and the Vultures are some of the colorful characters he meets along the way. This light hearted, comedic tale reflects a thirst for truth in a desolate land of well meaning ‘mis-guides’.

World renown circus artists from Ukraine, Canada and the United States will captivate audiences of all ages. Flynn Creek Circus’ enchanting performances dazzle with unforgettable, animal-free entertainment.

Ross Travis Provided / Zoart Photography

Top level, circus athletes will also share their expertise. The show offering is accompanied by a circus camp from September 2-4 for children aged 7-15. Kids will learn aerial, juggling and parkour skills with a three day workshop that will culminate in a public recital in the big top tent. Students will have a blast learning the basics or leveling up. All skill levels are welcome. More information and registration for the children’s camps can be found at flynncreekcircus.com.

Spencer Androli Provided / Zoart Photography

In addition to the family friendly showings and the interactive camp program, Flynn Creek Circus

also presents the wildly popular ‘Adults Only Show’ boasting outrageous acts, dark comedy and

an infamous party atmosphere at selected showtimes. Spectators for all showings are invited to the tent to experience the magic up to 40 minutes before each show. The event will offer beer, wine and light concession for purchase and include a 15 minute intermission during the two hour show.