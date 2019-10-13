Callie’s Cabin: Jackpot Scrambled Eggs (Recipe)

Egg on toast for breakfast with tomatoes, onion, cheese and herbs.

Getty Images

Ten years ago, I posted this breakfast recipe on my blog. I was writing The Healing Powers of Chocolate. Now I am half way through finishing book number nine in the Healing Powers Series. And number eight will be launched in December.

But while all is good writing in Foodland, I’m feeling on edge like I did during the Great Recession. This year the R word has me, and some folks on the hill, wondering “what if?”

When I was the age of Tahoe’s youngish millennials, it was me and my dog Stone fox, hitching and hiking across America.

I did pass through Lake Tahoe. I was penniless, munching on granola and peanut butter. I owned a sleeping bag and knapsack. And memories of those lean and carefree days are coming back to me.

I can’t help feeling like the world as we know it may be scrambled — like eggs. But rich or poor, this dish hits the spot if you use superfoods, herbs and spices.

Jackpot Scrambled Eggs

2 brown eggs (at room temperature)

1/2 cup 2% organic low fat milk

1 Roma tomato, chopped

Black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons cheddar cheese, shredded

Parsley, basil or thyme sprigs, fresh (for garnish)

Whisk eggs and milk. Pour into a nonstick frying pan. Cook on medium heat. Stir as needed till eggs are cooked and fluffy. Add tomatoes. Sprinkle with pepper. Grate fresh cheese on top. Garnish with herbs. Top off with whole grain toast. Serves one or two.

On the upside, eggs are not pricey. Pair it with whole grain toast and fortified OJ, for the extra good-for-you stuff like calcium and vitamin D. Yeah, bread is budget-friendly, too. Coffee? I confess mine is delivered to my doorstep. It’s gourmet stuff. So, this wholesome breakfast is ideal for autumn with its mix of earthy colors. It’s also a feel-good, energizing meal, whether you’re in the money. Or not. Ah, maybe I’ll play the slots this week. You never know when Lady Luck will be cut you a break.

Cal Orey, M.A. Is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, and Essential Oils) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com.