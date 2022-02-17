Dog and Bear Tavern thrives on west shore after opening in late 2021

TAHOMA, Calif. – Early last year in 2021, a group of friends got together and began to brainstorm ideas for a great, local tavern for community members and tourists alike to enjoy. Executive Chef Quinten Frye was one of the partners working on the idea, and by the time December rolled around, him and his crew were able to open Dog and Bear Tavern in Tahoma, California.

“We’re in a pretty tight knit little community back here,” said Frye. “We have a rotating beer and wine list and we specialize in seasonal pizzas. I would call it a modern California cuisine.”

Frye said that after one of his good friends initially bought the spot, things didn’t end up working out, and he saw it as a perfect opportunity to provide a new spot for locals.

Dog and Bear Tavern sells specialty pizzas, like the ones pictured above. The pizzas are made with locally sourced ingredients by Executive Chef Quinten Frye.

Kevin Gil

“We’re located on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe that just needed a restaurant for local folks and that’s what we’re trying to provide,” said Frye.

Currently, Frye is working on building relationships with farmers and ranchers in order to get the freshest food served, sourced as locally as possible. Their menu includes specialty pizzas, the fan favorite being the house-made Sausage pizza with charred red onion, piquillos, ricotta, and mozzarella. Other options include the Coppa, Pepperoni, Shroom, or 4 Cheese.

Their plates are popular as well. Frye said the Lamb and Pork Meatballs, handcrafted with charred tomato sofrito, fontina, torn herbs, and breadcrumbs. Additionally, Frye puts together a unique Meat and Cheese Board that changes up for every customer. Other favorites include the Burrata plate, and the Roasted Chicken Wings.

Frye also puts together unique cheese and meat boards, which have grown in popularity in the last year.

Kevin Gil

The store just recently changed their hours to 4 to 9 p.m. daily, with the exception of Monday when the restaurant is closed. Currently, Dog and Bear is experiencing a worker shortage along with the rest of the basin, and will be hiring in the next few weeks.

“It’s very, very difficult staffing,” said Frye. “I’m lucky to have a really tight squad here now, but we’re definitely short-handed.”

Due to the lack of employees, Frye has been working the back-of-house food line every night. Although the workload has been heavy since opening, Frye is positive and excited about the future of Dog and Bear. “This is the type of business I’ve always wanted to be a part of,” said Frye. “Now that I love in Tahoe, in this little community area, the locals are hyper excited that we’re here and open, and my wife and I are very much happy to be a part of this cool little vibe.”

The Lamb and Pork Meatballs are a fan favorite among locals.

Kevin Gil

To learn more about Dog and Bear on the West Shore, visit thedogandbear.com .