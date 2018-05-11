Drink of the Week: Alpina Café’s Pink Flamingo

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Alpina Café's Pink Flamingo, one of the establishment's new "Big Ass" Mimosas. The beverages (there are four of these concoctions total) are so named because they're served in 20-ounce portions over ice. And the Pink Flamingo is so delicious that even that amount doesn't seem to be enough.

The Pink Flamingo is somewhat different than your standard mimosa: It's made with champagne, pink lemonade and fresh blueberries. It's somewhat of a pink lemonade for adults — it's not too strong and not too sweet, making it a perfect balance on your palate.

The drink is refreshing and the ideal fit for this warm weather we've been having in the region, and it's especially enjoyable in Alpina Café's outdoor seating area.

Alpina Café is located at 822 Emerald Bay Road and open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The establishment, known for coffee and pastries, recently received its license to sell alcohol.

Learn more at http://www.alpinacoffeecafe.com.