Drink of the Week: Artemis Lakefront Cafe’s Artemis Margarita

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Artemis Lakefront Cafe's Artemis Margarita, a classic tequila beverage with a fruity twist.

It's a concoction that, according to staff, is ultra-boozy and can get you hammered relatively quickly — and we can see why: The Artemis Margarita is made with Corralejo tequila, Grand Marnier, pomegranate juice, fresh lime and agave syrup.

The drink is strong yet palatable thanks to the well-crafted addition of pomegranate — it's crazy that such a small change can make such a large difference. Any margarita lover is sure to appreciate this unique take on a menu staple: It's refreshing and evokes that summertime feel we're all craving after a winter weather-packed few weeks.

Just be sure to bring a designated driver or wait a while to get back in your car — when we say the Artemis Margarita is strong, we mean it.

Artemis Lakefront Cafe is a Mediterranean restaurant located at 900 Ski Run Blvd., and is open daily 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. Learn more online at http://www.artemislakefrontcafe.com.