Drink of the Week: Cutthroat Brewing Company’s Pomegranate Mojito

Cutthroat Brewing Company’s Pomegranate Mojito

Cutthroat Brewing

I know, I know. The introduction to this weekly column doesn’t suggest that we’re featuring items outside of the basin. But for this week, we’re going on a (short) road trip so just stay with me.

Having the Tamarack Fire rip around the entire town of Markleeville (just off the mountain from South Lake Tahoe) last year, every business was, thankfully, spared. One of those, the Cutthroat Brewery, gives you a great afternoon destination for something a little different.

While you might be asking why I’m not featuring a beer from a brewery, the idea of showing off the diversity of what you get when you visit, like a pomegranate mojito, is super intriguing.

Silver rum, pomegranate juice, a sage simple syrup, and fresh mint are the skaters on the ice. Shaken up and garnished with fresh lime, it’s poured into a mason jar-style glass. On the nose, you can pretty much smell each of the components peeking through, and it smells fantastic.

The pomegranate juice not only gives this drink a deep reddish-purple hue, it also spikes the taste buds with polarizing flavors (tart and sweet). It seems like it’s been best friends with the rum since birth – that’s how well they go together.

The fresh mint helps to bring lightness to the cocktail, but the unique thing here is that sage sweetener. It adds an earthiness without being too earthy. I know that might not make much sense, but it helps to ground all the other ingredients, while amplifying the essence of each – a lot of complexity in something fairly straightforward.

They go down super easy, so after the first you may want to give their beer a go once you’ve finished. And for all you dog lovers, they are dog friendly – even giving you a couple menu items for your four-legged companion. In any case, no matter what you look for in your particulars for food or drink, they should have you covered.

Cutthroat Brewing Company is located at 14830 State Route 89 in Markleeville, CA. For more information visit them on the web at cutthroatbrewingcompany.com or by phone at 530-694-1865.