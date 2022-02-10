Drink of the Week: Friday’s Station’s Strawberry Lemon Drop

Friday’s Station’s Strawberry Lemon Drop

Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Just like any good movie or show these days, the right formula is sure to create its own spin-off – or even multiple spin-offs. Enter the lemon drop cocktail universe. It’s classic blend of sweet and sour has been bouncing on the taste buds in teeter-totter fashion since the 1970s and has produced many variations stemming from the original recipe. This week’s feature takes that idea and elevates it in elegant fashion.

One of the ways to elevate in the cocktail world is by paying close attention to the ingredients. The cast of characters in this cocktail contains Absolut Elyx vodka, Grand Marnier, strawberry puree, sour mix, lemon, and all lined with a sugar rim.

Under the lights in the restaurant, the sugar rim sparkles like a diamond necklace. Combine that with the views overlooking the lake and the surrounding mountains, and the mood is set for a great first sip.

The Absolut Elyx is quite distinct in both color and taste. Its unique copper and by-hand distilling process, combined with small batch ingredients, give the vodka a very clean and smooth feel, while carrying a light copper color. The drink doesn’t shy away from the alcohol, serving as a sturdy backbone and keeping all the ingredients and tastes cohesive.

If the vodka is the backbone, the strawberry puree is the muscle. The flavor it brings seeps its way into every nook and cranny of every sip. It has no trouble blending in and when it gets to play with the lemon for the sweet and sour tug of war, it holds up its end of the game quite nice. The Grand Marnier adds an anchor to both sides, helping to round it all out.

If you’re a lover of lemon drops in general, or love the dance of contrasting flavors on your tongue, I’d say you have a new drink to add to your to-do list. Even if you think you’ve seen this episode before, you should be pleasantly surprised.

Friday’s Station Steak and Seafood Grill is located on the top floor of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 15 Highway 50 in Stateline. For more information visit them online at caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/restaurants or give them a ring at 775-586-4988.