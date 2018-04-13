Drink of the Week: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Lively Lavender

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Lively Lavender, a gin cocktail that also features simple syrup, grenadine, a splash of soda and blue Curacao.

It's a refreshing yet strong concoction that evokes exactly what you want from a spring drink: light and slightly floral. Whether you're coming back from a seasonal adventure or taking a break from hitting the slot machines, this beverage is sure to delight.

But what's great about the Lively Lavender is that it supports the resort's "Take Time to Be Kind" mission and partnership with Live Violence Free.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino has committed to donating funds to the local nonprofit (which promotes a violence-free community through education and advocacy) by means of the Lively Lavender: Throughout April, $1 from each sale of the cocktail will be donated, according to a press release from the resort.

The Lively Lavender is served at all bars inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which is found at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.