Drink of the Week: Outpost Brewing Co.’s Explorer Cream Ale

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Outpost Brewing Co.'s Explorer Cream Ale, a beer that is light-bodied, easy-drinking and comes in at 5.3 percent ABV.

"It's our take on a domestic common ale brewed with lactose. Highly poundable!" states the brewery's description of the drink.

According to Outpost Brewing Co. staff, the Explorer Cream Ale is one of the most popular drinks at the establishment — and it's not hard to understand why. While the beverage is pretty much your standard beer, it possesses a smooth forefront that makes it extremely palatable.

If you're on the hunt for a typical beer that isn't too fancy or busy with a mix of tastes, the Explorer Cream Ale is for you. Incredibly savory, it's not exceedingly hoppy and is packed with flavor. You won't be disappointed.

Outpost Brewing Co. is found at 932 Stateline Avenue, and is located inside Basecamp Hotel. The brewery is open daily 2-10 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Learn more about the establishment on its Facebook page (@OutpostBrewingco).