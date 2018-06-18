Drink of the Week: Riva Grill’s Trader Vic’s Mai Tai

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is twofold: South Shore's Riva Grill dishes up two versions of the Trader Vic's Mai Tai, so we're highlighting both of them.

According to staff, Riva Grill and its sister restaurant Gar Woods Grill & Pier (located on North Shore) are the only locations in the entire country licensed to reproduce the signature Trader Vic's Mai Tai. Riva Grill began serving the cocktails back in November 2017, and the team is expecting the drinks to be summer hits — and we can see why.

The 1944 Mai Tai and Trader Vic's Mai Tai are both shaken with ice and served with a mint garnish, which is slapped in order to emit aromas.

The two versions of the Mai Tai are sure to delight your taste buds. While the newer of the two (Trader Vic's Mai Tai) is less sweet and features more citrus, you can't go wrong with your pick. Both the 1944 Mai Tai and Trader Vic's Mai Tai are perfectly refreshing for this time of year. Bring it on, summer.

Riva Grill is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd. (part of Ski Run Marina). It opens Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and Mondays through Fridays at 11:30 a.m. Learn more at http://www.rivagrill.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Tribune editor's note: Originally, we had included the recipe for this drink — as is typical of all Drink of the Week features — but received a last-minute note from Riva Grill stating that due to Trader Vic's Mai Tai licensing they are not at liberty to share the recipe (however, a simple Google search shows the drink includes amber and dark rums, orgeat syrup and lime juice). Had we known this, we would have featured a different cocktail from the establishment.