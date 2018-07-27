Drink of the Week: Sidellis Lake Tahoe’s My Maine Squeeze

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Sidellis Lake Tahoe's My Maine Squeeze, a New England-style hazy IPA. The brewery and restaurant is known for its ever-changing taps, which constantly feature new and (in this case) seasonal beers. My Maine Squeeze became available in late July — so be sure to grab it while supplies last.

The brew comes in at 5.8 percent ABV, which isn't too hard-hitting (unless you haven't gotten enough food in your system throughout the day). My Maine Squeeze showcases "big hop aroma and flavors, light bitterness and [is] hazy in color," according to Sidellis' drink description.

True to the brewery's explanation, My Maine Squeeze tastes only somewhat bitter and slightly hoppy — it's a great concoction for those who are just entering the IPA realm and want an introduction to the stronger flavors that define that style of beer.

In all, My Maine Squeeze is a spectacular beer for the summer and a refreshing choice to conclude a long day in the sun. (Consider enjoying the drink in Sidellis' outdoor seating area — we recommend it.)

Sidellis Lake Tahoe is open 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. The family-friendly establishment is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe.