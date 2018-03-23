Drink of the Week: Sidellis Lake Tahoe’s Oakalee Doakalee

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Sidellis Lake Tahoe's Oakalee Doakalee, a Flanders-style red sour aged in Cabernet barrels and brewed with cherries — it's rich and dark, yet refreshing and fruity. It's sure to be a favorite amongst those with a tendency to order tart beverages.

At 5.8 percent ABV, the Oakalee Doakalee is an easy-drinking and tasty concoction that, in addition to satisfying the palate of sour connoisseurs, serves as a great introduction for drinkers new to the style of beer. It's not hoppy, but as with all sours it possesses a tang of sharp flavor.

Whether you're coming off the slopes, rounding out time spent exploring South Shore sights or something else entirely, Sidellis' all-new beverage — which made its debut mid-March — is sure to refresh the drinker and help him or her unwind after a packed day in the Tahoe Basin.

You won't regret indulging here.

Sidellis Lake Tahoe is located at 3350 Sandy Way. The family-friendly brewery and restaurant is open Sundays through Thursdays 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more at http://www.sidellis.com.