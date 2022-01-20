Drink of the Week: Sidellis’ Lemon Bar

In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin.

Sidellis’ Lemon Bar

Robert Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

For all you folks out there with a sweet tooth – especially ones that have lemon bars towards the top of your list – this week’s drink should carve out a special place on your hearts. Not only does it nail the comparisons in color and smell, but taste as well.

To start, we need to let everyone know that this is a kettle sour, which is a production method that speeds up the souring process – think stainless steel over the more traditional barrel-aged – and as part of Sidellis’ Darwin Sour Series, this specialty sour doesn’t disappoint.

Brewed with lots of oats to give it a creamy body, it’s reminiscent of a milk shake sour. Three types of Meyer lemon (zest, puree, and oil), along with vanilla beans, give this beer its main flavor profile. As far as sours go, it’s quite unique and I’m not sure I’ve had anything that comes close. Although it could be I just need to get out more.

Color-wise, it looks like a lemon bar in a glass. Which probably isn’t news; maybe if it was red and tasted like a lemon bar, it would. Regardless, getting a look at the color and then the familiar smell of a lemon meringue pie, it all comes full circle. You know exactly what you’re about to dive into.

A little sweet, a little sour, the balance comes across as light and easy drinking. While you can expect most sours to be, well, sour, the sourness in this beer doesn’t bang that drum too loud. It’s definitely subtler than other sours.

That may have to do with the natural sour from the lemon but it may also just be that it tasted like rolling out of bed and catching early morning rays of sunshine. Either way, who really cares if the beer is delicious, right? Well, there’s always that one friend but you can leave them in the car with the windows down.

If looking for an alternative to heavier winter beers, look no more.

Sidellis Brewery and Restaurant is located at 3350 Sandy Way in South Lake Tahoe. For brews and food menu visit them online at sidellis.com or for more information give them a call at 530-600-3999.