Drink of the Week: Stateline Brewery & Restaurant’s Fire Break Margarita

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Stateline Brewery & Restaurant's all-new Fire Break Margarita, named after the drink's kick and Heavenly Mountain Resort's backcountry gate.

The establishment is getting ready to debut a never-before-seen drink menu within the next month or two, and the Fire Break Margarita is the first release. If it's any indication of what we can expect from the other concoctions — get ready for your new watering hole.

The Fire Break Margarita is made with cilantro lemon grass simple syrup, Don Julio Blanco Tequila, jalapeños and fresh lime and orange juice. It's a perfect combination of sweet and spicy, as the fruit offsets the kick from the pepper. If you don't have a high spice tolerance, don't worry: The Fire Break Margarita ranks somewhere between mild and medium.

This beverage is easy-drinking and incredibly enjoyable. It doesn't matter if you're merely grabbing a cocktail at Stateline Brewery & Restaurant or sitting down for a full meal — the Fire Break Margarita is a great choice for both occasions.

Don't fret if you don't see the drink on the physical menu; staff will make it for you even though the new menu has yet to be released.

Stateline Brewery & Restaurant is located at 4118 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in Heavenly Village and opens daily at 11 a.m. Learn more at http://www.statelinebrewery.com.