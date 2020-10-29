Drink of the Week: The Cocktail Corner’s Con Limone

Coktail Corner’s Con Limone.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

For those of you entrepreneurs that had a lemon stand as a kid, if you had this cocktail gracing that permanent marker cardboard menu, you might have been staring at triple the profits. Although, of course, it would have been illegal – a minor selling mixed drinks and all – but you definitely would have had some street cred as the master squeezer.

For this cocktail, it’s quite evident what you’re cooking with when the smell hits your nose. It’s screaming out that its lemon and it’s proud of that fact. But inside of that citrusy smell, there’s also some richness.

Before we get into the rest of the drink, let’s talk about who is huddled around the campfire: Malfy con limone gin, Cointreau, sweet & sour and fresh squeezed lemons. Topping it out is a sugar rim with a bright lemon twist of a garnish.

The citrus definitely opens things up with a bang. The Malfy gin with its lemony notes, combined with the orange from the Cointreau, and then the added punch from the fresh citrus, it lets you know your in for a pucker of a good time.

Once those gills open up, out of nowhere the gin takes over and brings in a little coriander and juniper. It doesn’t mess around, either. It’s hitting 100 MPH on the radar gun each and every sip, although all together it doesn’t go over the top with tartness.

The sugar rim brings everyone back to earth a little bit and helps successfully toe the line between sweet, sour and boozy. I’m not sure what kind of combination floats your boat when it comes to cocktails, but if that trifecta is right up your alley, then this is your bowling ball.

The Tahoe Cocktail Corner is located at 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd. (in the Crossing at Tahoe Valley) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at tahoecocktailcorner.com or call at 530-600-2751.