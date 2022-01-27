Drink of the Week: The Cocktail Corner’s Expresso Tahoe Style

The Cocktail Corner’s Expresso Tahoe Style

Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

While there are multiple claims to when the espresso martini was created, the widest consensus seems to be roughly around the late 1980s. However, this drink’s popularity didn’t really start humming until the 2000s. And while I’ve had my share over those past few years, I do believe this week’s version is one of the best that I have tasted.

The Expresso Tahoe Style (yes, misspelled on purpose) starts out with a base of Tahoe Blue vodka – hence, part of the naming convention. It’s then joined by three of the who’s who of elite coffee-pairing liqueurs: Kahlua, Baileys, and Frangelico. Add in a shot of espresso, a topping of whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and coffee beans, and you have yourself one great looking cocktail.

As far as flavor goes, this drink is Mount Whitney big. It’s bursting at the seams with light and dark coffee flares, creaminess, a little bit of sweet, and of course booze. Even though most of the components swirling around the glass are alcoholic, the alcohol is not overwhelming. It does, however, get a little sneaky at times – albeit in complimentary fashion.

The balance between the liqueurs and the coffee is impeccable. The vodka acts more like duct tape, holding everything together and making sure it all stays on point. If you’re a coffee lover, or even just a coffee drinker, this is up your alley, guaranteed. It’s like your coffee pot threw a party and invited all their most prestigious friends for the best party of the year – and none of them copped out. Well, maybe caramel, but you’re better off without that troublemaker, anyway.

And if you’re wondering whether or not this is a hot or cold drink, it is served cold. Even with this drink being cold, it’s a great option after a day on the slopes. You’ll still get all those flavors of warmth, but with a slight, cooler, twist.

The Tahoe Cocktail Corner is located at 2042 Lake Tahoe Blvd. (in the Crossing at Tahoe Valley) in South Lake Tahoe. For more information, visit them online at tahoecocktailcorner.com or call at 530-600-2751.