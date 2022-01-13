Drink of the Week: The Lucky Beaver’s Panty Drop

The Lucky Beaver’s Panty Drop

Instead of having just a single drink to feature this week, we get a Three Amigo approach to the classic cocktail, the lemon drop. Yes, you have the option to go for the standard approach, but for those of you that like a little variety in your life, you have two other fruity flavors to choose from. But, before diving into each edition, let’s talk about the base that each of these are working with.

Each rendition starts out with an ice-cold glass. In it, goes a combination of Tito’s vodka, Giffard liqueur and Meyer lemon juice. All options come with a sugared rim because – let’s be honest – is it really a lemon drop if it doesn’t? Sure, it can still be called that, but the sugary sweetness is one of the defining characteristics of this drink. Luckily, all three rock the pearl necklace so you don’t have to worry.

Classic Meyer Lemon: True, this may not seem quite as exciting as the other flavors – the Jan or Peter of the Brady Bunch, if you will – but, there is great balance of flavors in this drink. It’s not super sweet, but you get big lemon flavor without big tartness. The alcohol comes to play. It’s not playing bully ball, but it’s definitely having a good time.

Blackberry: Giffard blackberry liqueur stands in for a portion of the lemon here. It is vodka forward, but then the liqueur really kicks in and goes into full buckle down blackberry mode. It’s very simple, very elegant, and super smooth.

Raspberry: The only change being made here is a swap out from blackberry to Giffard raspberry liqueur. While you do get the true raspberry flavor, it plays the backup role in the scope of it all. It doesn’t burst on the scene like the blackberry, but rather saunters in and out leaving you with just the right amount of fruit in each sip.

We all know three is a magic number but if the folks at the Lucky Beaver ever want to concoct a fourth flavor, I’ll be your huckleberry. Cheers!

