Drink of the Week: Village Bar & Grill’s Firebreak

One of the largest components of Tahoe's nightlife is the mix of countless breweries, bars and restaurants that offer unique drinks difficult to find outside the basin. In our Drink of the Week segment, we'll showcase one type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try during your stay in the region.

This week's drink is Village Bar & Grill's Firebreak, a refreshing herb-based cocktail that mixologist Jonas Koep defines as a "play on a piña colada, without the actual piña colada."

Firebreak consists of Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, Chartreuse, fresh lime juice, a splash of simple syrup and coconut puree. According to Koep, the drink is similar to a piña colada, but with herby flavors thanks to the Chartreuse backbone.

The French liqueur truly rounds out the cocktail, which starts out sweet and leads to the flavorful aged rum.

Firebreak, named after the Heavenly Mountain Resort backcountry run, is the ideal summer cocktail — especially as Village Bar & Grill (formerly known as The Loft Deck) patrons are able to enjoy the concoction from its outdoor deck located in the heart of Heavenly Village.

Sit back, relax and people-watch as you partake in one of the region's newest creations.

Village Bar & Grill is found at 1001 Heavenly Village Way and opens Mondays through Fridays at 3 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at noon. Learn more at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.