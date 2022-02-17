EAT This Week: Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Scallops

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Cold Water Brewery & Grill’s Scallops

Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

Just like with Cher, Beyonce, or Seal, anytime you get a dish bold enough to stand with a single name, you know it’s a baller. This week’s aptly named “scallops” not only leaves it all on the court, but checks all the statistical boxes in doing so.

We have to start with the scallops. For this dish, Cold Water uses “Day Boat” scallops, which are like the diamond jewel when it comes to scallops. Once harvested, they are shucked and put on ice – never being frozen and thawed like most. These “dry” scallops bring in an extremely fresh flavor.

Side note: did you know scallops could swim? I had no idea. They’re rather cute, actually. Check it out on YouTube.

In my mind, one of the keys to scallops is the crust. Here, they get a simple dusting of salt and thrown into screaming hot oil, giving you a picture perfect sear. They are laid over a Blue Hubbard squash puree and rainbow chard that has been braised in white wine, garlic, and onion.

Rounding out the dish is a second preparing of the Blue Hubbard squash (diced), pomegranate seeds, a pomegranate molasses, and black lava salt.

There’s a little bitterness from the chard, sweetness from the molasses, and creaminess from the puree that all elevate each other’s play. You get great textures from the scallop sear, the diced squash and, of course, the crunch pops from the fresh pomegranate. The lava salt also pops in and out just at the right time.

The scallops are super buttery and light, and if you can swing a dash of every ingredient on your fork at once, I’d call you a baller, too, because it’s not easy with as many things that are on this plate. But, if you do, you’re going to get treated to a bite that explodes with flavor, but also gives you a feeling of home.

Cold Water Brewery and Grill is located at 2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and beer information visit them online at tahoecoldwaterbrewery.com or give them a call at 530-544-4677.