EAT This Week: Ladles by the Lake’s Tomato Basil Bisque

Ladles by the Lake’s Tomato Basil Bisque

Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

This week’s dish is definitely not your mom’s tomato soup (sorry mom). Well, maybe not for some of you. But for those of us that grew up on canned tomato soup, not only does this soup conjure up those memories of old, you’ll be happy to know that flavor-wise, it’s on a whole new level – all the memories with better taste. Who doesn’t want that?

But, before I get into the taste, we have to start with the vehicle this soup is riding in – the sourdough bread bowl. Fresh from local Truckee Sourdough Company, there aren’t many things the bread bowl doesn’t make better. You could serve my salad, my entrée, even my dessert in a bread bowl and I’d have no issues. They’re that high on my list. However, there’s nothing quite like the dynamic duo of soup that soaks into the bread, leaving you with those after-pieces to tear through and send your belly into hibernation.

Bisque is more or less a fancy name for creamy soup – and wow does this soup deliver on the creamy front. Your main flavors peeking through consist of roasted tomato, garlic, heavy cream, and of course, basil. It has just the right amount of richness without going over the top, and it’s about as smooth as a velvet glove with silk lining.

It does everything you want a soup to do in the winter: warm you up, satisfy the taste buds, and fill your tummy. If there’s something else on your list other than those, I’m sure it checks those boxes, too.

Now I don’t know about most of you, but anytime this type of soup sits in front of me, I always think of the classic pairing of a grilled cheese for the dip and bite combo. Lucky for you, Ladles by the Lake has a grilled cheese option that you can pair up and reminisce in pure bliss. Bon appetite!

Ladles by the Lake is located inside Glazed and Confuzed Tahoe Donut located at 3447 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. You can visit them online at ladlesbythelake.com or give them a call at 530-600-0198.