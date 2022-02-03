EAT This Week: Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Sopesitos

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant’s Sopesitos

Rob Galloway/ Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re a taco lover, you are in for a treat this week. By my estimation, 99% of people love tacos, so I’m pretty much talking to everybody – even you, burritos-are-better-crowd. You can love both. It’s allowed.

While these are not tacos per se, think of them as like a little thicker flat taco with a rim around the edge – a street taco plate, if you will. Each order starts out with a trio of traditional hand-made corn sopes. They are pinched at the edges, dipped in their from-scratch red sauce, and then deep fried. I haven’t got to the toppings and my jowls are already foaming up.

One of the best things about this dish is you can mix and match your toppings. You have choices of cheese, shredded pork, shredded chicken, potato, or ricotta cheese with poblano chile strips. If you can’t get enough of their chorizo or carne asada, they’ll even make exceptions. But, you didn’t hear than from me.

Each of the options is topped with lettuce, tomato salsa, radish and Cotija cheese. Just like mixing and matching toppings, I’ll also suggest mixing and matching their sauces and salsas to add to the toppings – it’s just more fun to play around with the flavors that way.

The tortillas are plump and airy, and each topping had it’s own distinct taste. You get great texture additions with the radish and lettuce, and the Cotija adds a great saltiness.

You can’t go wrong with any of the topping options, but I find the kicker to be the sauces to top with. My favorite: the green sauce. I’m not certain what’s in it, but I’m addicted. Like I’m binging a TV show, I’ll take home any leftover sauce and put it on everything until it’s over and done.

If you get addicted as I am, let’s start a club. We can start each meeting with passing around sopesitos.

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 2494 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and general information visit them online at mariaslaketahoe.com or call them at 530-600-2200.