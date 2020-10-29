EAT This Week: Sprout’s Tahoe Turkey

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you work or live next to a restaurant, chances are you have a go-to at that place that you either know you’re having every time you walk in, or have it like 20 times a week. For me, this is that go-to. I guess I’m not alone because Sprouts’ Tahoe Turkey is their number one seller day in and day out.

This sandwich is piled high with fresh ingredients: turkey breast, mild green chiles, melted Monterey jack, freshly grated red cabbage and carrots, diced tomato and red onion, sprouts, avocado, doused with a homemade honey mustard dressing, all sitting between two sheets of toasted whole wheat bread. Yeah, pretty sure they have to use a corset to make sure everything fits. But, even with all that going on, the sandwich still holds together perfectly.

There are all kinds of textures going on here; great crunch delivered from the carrots, cabbage and sprouts combined with a satin creaminess from the avocados. The turkey is thickly sliced and juicy and the green chiles add just a hint of sweet and smoky.

I think the real belle of the ball is the honey mustard dressing. Flowing like a river over all the ingredients, it not only brings everything together, but it adds a tanginess that counters all the other flavors bringing a subtle balance to the dish.

With each bite you get something a little different, but the base changes ever so slightly. It’s like Thanksgiving each year – the main folks are there, but different people pop in and out. Regardless, everyone’s having a great time.

While you might think with everything going on it could get heavy, but this sandwich is extremely light. It’s like Oprah handing out freshness. You get a fresh bite. And you get a fresh bite…Well, you know where I’m going. If only we could turn it into a car.

Sprouts Natural Foods Café is located at 3123 Harrison Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For a peek at their menu items, visit them online at sproutscafetahoe.com or reach out to them via phone at 530-541-6969.