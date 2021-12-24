Glasses Wine Bar celebrates fifth anniversary ahead of holiday weekend

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Glasses Wine Bar celebrated their fifth anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 22 with a local celebration featuring Shuck Food Truck and live music from Darin Talbot.

Owners Kathleen and Robert Martens started the wine bar five years ago when they began to visit other wine bars and wondered what it would be like to run their own. After deciding to move to California from Maryland to pursue the adventure, they were able to find the location that would call Glasses home.

Five years ago, owners Kathleen and Robert Marten put up their sign for Glasses Wine Bar, fulfilling a dream of theirs to teach others about wine.

Kathleen Marten

“We did all of the demolition ourselves,” said Kathleen. “I wanted to teach people.”

Now, Kathleen and Robert are able to hosts guests and events of all kinds. The bar carries 50% domestic beets, with the other half non-domestic.

“We also have wine dispensers,” said Kathleen, “so it gives people a change to try something different if they want to just taste to kind of see before they invest some money into a glass of wine.”

The wine dispensers offer guests a chance to try different kinds of wine before they decided on which glass they’d like to have.

Kathleen Marten

Along with wine, Glasses offers a variety of beers and premixed cocktails, and the Martens even encourage guests to bring in their own food to nibble on.

“We do have our own snack items, like charcuterie and cheese and crackers and all those things,” said Kathleen. “But we never want to put a kitchen in, so people are welcome to bring in food.”

The bar is also popular for events in the area. Kathleen explained that they often host live music or teach classes about different kinds of wine. Patrons also have the chance to join the Glasses Wine Club, or even join the book club that meets in the bar once a month.

“We try to take care of everybody,” said Kathleen. “They take care of us.”

After being impacted heavily by the Caldor Fire and smoke in the area, the Martens are excited to share this exciting milestone with their local regulars.

The bar offers indoor and outdoor seating, and gives customers a comfortable and relaxing environment to unwind at after a long day.

Kathleen Marten

“There’s a big push to support local business,” said Kathleen. “Our place, if you’ve ever been in or looked at the pictures, we’re mostly women, but it’s very comfortable.”

The five year anniversary party will celebrate not only how far Glasses has come, but what is in store for the future. Kathleen is excited to continue hosting classes and events, as well as helpfully add more food trucks to the mix in the future.

The wine bar celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, with special drinks and raffles, along with live music from Darin Talbot at 8 p.m..

For more information about Glasses Wine Bar, glasseswinebar.com .