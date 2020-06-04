Take Out of the Week: Tep’s Villa Roma

Tep's balsamic glazed chicken pizza.

Provided / Tep’s

As we slowly start to move into new stages of openings we’ll be adjusting our food and beverage coverage. As many local restaurants are able have start dine-in options, this will be the last “Takeout” of the week. Support local businesses and stay safe, Tahoe.

Tep’s Villa Roma

Writing about food when you’re hungry is never a good idea. Writing about Italian food is even worse. Why? There never tends to be an outlier that I want to stay away from — it’s all good. With Tep’s Villa Roma, discussing all their scratch made options was a little bit torturous. So, let’s get this column rolling.

And by rolling, lets segue way that into dough. And by dough I mean pizza dough. I’ve said before I’ve never met a pizza I didn’t like so looking at the options to talk about was like picking out a candy bar when I was five — they all looked good.

Nevertheless, the balsamic glazed chicken pizza is a must eat. And why wouldn’t it be? Grilled chicken with tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze — you’re getting a road trip with fresh, gooey and sweet all riding shotgun with that homemade crust.

Speaking of crust, Tep’s is baking their own bread every day. What a perfect transition to talk about their sandwiches.

And we can’t talk about them without mentioning their skirt steak sandwich. Skirt steak packs a bunch of flavor but when it’s thrown into the ring with grilled red bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, then draped in melted cheese and hugged with an Italian hoagie roll, your taste buds will jump like a cat on a hot tin roof.

Or, if you’re in the mood for burger, the super unique Italian cheeseburger is calling your name. Piled on top of the beef patty: pepperoni, onions, garlic, potatoes, pepperoncinis and provolone. Oh yeah, it plays like a loud concert in your mouth.

If looking for something south of the norm, give the calamari steak a spin. Tenderized and plunged into a Romano cheese and egg bath then sautéed in lemon butter and sherry, it’s a nice doppleganger to the more widely served calamari rings.

I could go on and on, but whether dining in, taking out, or enjoying their new patio, Tep’s is going to give you an Italian experience that’s sure to spice up your everyday sauce.

Tep’s Villa Roma is located at 3450 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. Current hours are 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. daily. For more information visit them online at tepsvillaroma.com or by calling them at 530-541-8227.