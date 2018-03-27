G. Love & Special Sauce playing Lake Tahoe North Shore

Crystal Bay Casino's packed week of entertainment continues with a performance from multi-genre musicians G. Love & Special Sauce on Thursday, March 29. The trio, known for its brand of hip-hop blues, formed in 1993 and has released nine studio albums together to date (the latest of which is a Christmas record that dropped this past December).

G. Love & Special Sauce's most recent non-holiday album, "Love Saves the Day," debuted in 2015 and features their iconic "down and dirty 'trashcan blues' sound," according to a press release.

"They recorded live with few edits to capture the immediacy of the music: G. Love making his guitar snarl and his harmonica moan, bassist Prescott bringing nimble funk to the bottom end and Clemens' drum work crackling with power," continues the release.

The concert is sure to get audiences dancing with G. Love & Special Sauce's heavy grooves and authentic performances.

"G. Love proudly describes himself as a road dog who 'will be touring until I fall off the earth' and plans to keep on pushing with Special Sauce from stage to stage," states the release.

"Love Saves the Day" embodies everything that G. Love wants from his music: "It stands as a huge success because he made the gritty, honest album that he intended by 'keeping it raw, keeping it immediate, keeping it real.' It's an approach that he has honed over the years: 'be original and be true to what you do,'" concludes the press release.

The three musicians take the stage eat Crystal Bay Casino Thursday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets, available at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com (along with more details), cost $35 plus ticket fees.