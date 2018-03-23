Galactic brings the funk to North Shore’s Crystal Bay Casino

Funk music shines in Crystal Bay on Sunday, March 25, when renowned group Galactic performs at 9 p.m.

The group launched in the mid-'90s, and in the time that has passed the "New Orleans band has consistently pushed artistic boundaries on the road and in the studio, approaching their music with open ears and drawing inspiration as much from the sounds bubbling up from their city's streets as they do from each other," states Galactic's online biography.

While the band has released a few singles in the last couple years, Galactic's latest full-length album — "Into the Deep" — dropped back in 2015. It represents somewhat of a new take on music for the ensemble.

"On 'Into the Deep,' the band members look within themselves instead, drawing inspiration from people and ideas that have long been close to their hearts — and, in turn, close to the development of their unique sound.

"Shot through with soul, funk, blues and rock, the result is an organic riff on elements of Galactic's past, filtered through the lens of where they're headed…," continues the bio.

"Into the Deep" features multiple songs that play homage to Galactic's love of brass band music, according to the band's website.

Recommended Stories For You

"We write [those songs] with the idea of how awesome it would be to hear the Rebirth going down doing the street in a second line playing one of our songs. We try to think of a real second line song that would get people slapping stop signs and dancing on cars," said saxophone and harmonica player Ben Ellman.

Get into the groove with Galactic this Sunday at Crystal Bay Casino, located at 14 NV 28. Tickets for the gig cost $30 (plus ticket fees) and are available via http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.

Attendees must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.