Game and Grub: 49ers vs. Seahawks game of the week and where to watch (Opinion)

Football is back. Each week of the pro season, we’ll pick one must-watch game to clear your calendar for and a great place where you can catch it.

Game of the Week: San Francisco at Seattle

This game got flexed into the last game of the 2019 regular season so you’ll have to wait to see how the West was won. Regardless, if it’s anything like the last second overtime match these two teams had the first time around we’re all in for a doozy.

That could be harder for Seattle having lost two running backs and their left tackle in last Sunday’s contest. However, any time you have Russell “Copperfield” Wilson, the magician posing as a QB, you have a chance.

For the Niners, this is very much a revenge game. They didn’t have George the Animal Kittle or Sanders in that first matchup, so things should be a little different this time. Although, their feared defense from early in the season has performed like a deflated balloon the past few weeks. If they can hold up, they will have a decent shot at the number one seed in the NFC.

Where to Watch: Blue Lake Tavern

What better place to close out the season than one that’s been a local’s favorite for over 40 years. True, it hasn’t had the same name over that time, but for the Blue Lake Tavern, it brings home the rustic and casual vibe that defines Tahoe.

Yes, you can catch the game here. Let’s get that out of the way and concentrate on the items that make or break the watching experience: food and beverage.

Whether you’re there for the early games, or during happy hour (everyday from 3–6 p.m.) for the later ones, you have plenty of options. Not only does happy hour get you discounts on well drinks, house wine and beer, it also gets you discounts on appetizers. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

If you’re in the holiday spirits (literally), they have a playful selection of cocktails. You can try creative items like the eggnog martini, spiked hot chocolate, or the peppermintini– all of which are approved for adults.

So what about that food?

Well, perhaps the item that separates them from other restaurants is their pizza. Pizza? Really? Well, it’s not everyday that you get a dialed in porcini mushroom gravy that serves as the base for each pie.

For those of you that saw the word “gravy” and did a double take, that’s basically Italian for Nana’s Sunday meat sauce and its every bit delicious as it sounds.

If you’re pizza-d out after rolling through a full season of football, there are plenty of other options to choose from like the fried chicken sandwich (a local’s favorite) or their tavern burger (it’s got bacon, so…) These aren’t the only options either. In addition to the other scratch-made items on the menu, they’re adding warm, comfort food specials each week and they’re like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get. But you can bet they will be tasty.

Blue Lake Tavern is located at 611 U.S. Hwy 50 in Zephyr Cove, NV. For more information find them on the web at bluelaketaverntahoe.com or by phone at 775-588-9999.

