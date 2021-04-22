Hard Rock hosts viewing party for UFC 261
Saturday night is fight night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe.
Hard Rock is inviting guests to watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship that features three title bouts.
UFC 261 features Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal for the Welterweight belt, Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang defending her strawweight belt against Rose Namajunas.
The bouts will be live-streamed from VyStar Veterans memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Beginning at 6 p.m., mixed martial arts fans can watch every front kick, leg lock and tapout during a socially distanced viewing party inside the property’s Revolution Ballroom.
Tables are available for purchase that seat up to four, which includes stadium style food and four drink tickets, for $200 in advance or $250 on Saturday.
Tables are limited and may be purchased online. Bottle service is available by calling 623-688-7580.
Tickets are non-refundable and those not claimed by 6 p.m. are assumed forfeited and may be re-sold.
Hard Rock officials will check guest temperatures upon entry, and will have socially distanced seating and will offer hand sanitizing stations.
For more information, visit Hard Rock’s website.
