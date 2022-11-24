Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe 

The Ferris Wheel will be back for holiday celebrations this year starting on Monday, Dec. 26 through the new year. Admission is $5 per person.

Shining Light Family Photography

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola.

This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut fir tree with the South Lake Tahoe Fire Department, which will kick off Heavenly’s 20th Anniversary celebration for the season.

“This will kick off the 20th year that Heavenly Village was put in place,” said Founder of Dreu Murin Productions Dreu Murin. “Throughout the year, we’re going to have numerous different 20th anniversary events and activities and concerts showcasing that, and the tree lighting will kick that off.”

The kick-off ceremony will include caroling, music, and family-friendly fun with opportunities to take photos with Santa Claus next to the tree. The star will be put on the top of the tree by the ladder truck by a fireman who will officially light the tree.

Breakfast with Santa will return to Fire and Ice Restaurant, with plenty of chances to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Provided / Shining Light Family Photography

This year, SLTFD Chief Jim Drennan will be in attendance, along with Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and El Dorado County Sheriff Jeff Leikaff.

“It also kicks off Heavenly Holidays, which is a ‘Visit Lake Tahoe’ initiative that kicks off a series of different actives throughout the month of December,” said Murin. “It’s capped by our New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza and a giant concert. This year we have Jim Blossom, who’s going to be playing a free show.”

The tree will light up daily at 5:30 p.m. following the official lighting ceremony, where a coffee cart will be available to purchase from, and Santa will be around to take plenty of photos with the family. And that’s only the beginning of the holiday fun that’s planned for the season leading up to New Years Eve.

“This year we’ve added a couple of new things,” said Murin. “We’ve added the Sip and Shop, which is going to drive commerce to the shops and driving that holiday shopping spirit. We’re going to have Paint and Sips this year int he Village. You’ll be able to paint with local artists who are going to come in and paint different things Tahoe and Heavenly Holidays related.”

Other fun activities coming back include a giant Ferris wheel, ice sculptures, Disney characters, and more.

Murin said Heavenly Holidays wouldn’t be possible with the partnerships with the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the owner of Heavenly Village Gary Castle.

“We couldn’t do a lot of these things without them,” said Murin.

There will be a number of other festive events throughout the month of December that will be perfect for anyone. Check out the list below to see what would be perfect for you.

XMAS Burlesque at the Hard Rock Casino

Dreu Murin Productions will be bringing the holiday cheer this seasons at the Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe with the XMAS Burlesque show at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in December for those ages 21+.

The show is a mixture of classic and modern Christmas songs with a splash of rock and roll. Dancers, aerialists, and a fantastic host will lead guests through a unique holiday show with suggestive, comedic fun and games.

“The XMAS Burlesque show is insane,” said Murin. “It’s so much fun.”

Tickets to the show are $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP couch seating. The XMAS Burlesque ladies will have guests on the edge of their seats and coming back for more. This show contains explicit content. Tickets can be purchased at showtix.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=227.

Breakfast with Santa

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be coming to Fire and Ice Restaurant to take photos, mingle with the family, and enjoy a hearty breakfast in Heavenly Village. Seatings will happen from 8-9 a.m. on Dec. 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th. Children will be admitted for $15 and adults for $20.

Purchase to this event will include photos with the Claus’ along with an interactive breakfast perfect for the holiday season.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-with-santa-fire-ice-tickets-426968623647 .

Events Perfect for the Children

There are plenty of events happening this holiday season that are perfect for children to get into the holiday spirit this year.

Holiday Face Painting will be happening from 4-7 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday, December 27-31 at the Breezeway by Base Camp Pizza. A faceprint artist will be set up in the Village and ready to bring any magical idea to life. Price will vary depending on design requested.

From 2-5 p.m. every Saturday in December and daily from Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 26-30 at the Ice Rink Area, your favorite Disney characters will be roaming around and ready to take photos. Characters from Snow White, Frozen, Paw Patrol and more will be out and about, looking for the perfect photo opportunities.

At 4 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday, Dec 27-31, children can Build a Bear in Heavenly Village for just $15. Take a piece of Heavenly Holidays home and remember this great holiday season.

To learn more and to see the full list of events happening for Heavenly Holidays, visit theshopsatheavenly.com/heavenly-holidays or check out the PDF schedule here: visitlaketahoe.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Heavenly-Calender-v2.pdf .