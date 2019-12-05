Heavenly Holidays Rail Jam at the village

Rail Jam is part of the month long celebration at the village, Heavenly Holidays. Rail Jam will take place this Friday near the Heavenly Village Gondola.

Considine Media / LTVA

The Heavenly/Kirkwood Holiday Rail Jam returns to Heavenly Village at 4 p.m. Friday.

The Holiday Rail Jam invites all types of skiers and riders to compete.

It will feature both professional and amateurs along with youths.

The Rail Jam is fun for the whole family to experience. The Rail Jam will take place on Dec. 14, 21, and 28.

The Rail Jam is located just under the gondola in the middle of the village.

There will be a live announcer, live music and prizes in a jam format. There will be small cash prizes for tricks. The public is welcome and admission is free to the event, which is weather permitting.

The signups are on-site the day of the Rail Jam. Don’t worry, if your not quite on the competing level, Heavenly Village offers virtual skiing and snowboarding during Heavenly Holidays. No gear or experience is needed.

While in the village, enjoy the rest of the village festivities including taking photos with Santa at Santa’s Ski Shop.

The morning of Dec. 7, have breakfast with Santa at Fire and Ice Restaurant.

For more information, visit http://www.skiheavenly.com.