Heavenly Village’s free summer concert series begins

Lake Tahoe's largest free summer concert series returns beginning Friday, May 25, with a performance from Sacramento-based group The Wiz Kid.

"The Wiz Kid is a top 40s cover band with energy that will rock your socks off! Their stamina and enthusiasm is exuded through their amazing members: Lee Hurtado (vocals), Brittany Sellers (vocals), Luis Hurtado (vocals & guitar), Art Padilla (vocals & guitar), Adam Lara (bass) and Julian Mendoza (vocals & guitar)," states the group's biography.

The Wiz Kid takes the stage at Heavenly Village in South Shore beginning at 5:30 p.m., and outfit Revival continues the fun with a performance at the same time one day later.

For those unfamiliar with the village's summer series, each gig is family-friendly and free to attend and there are multiple shows each weekend from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The events include food, fun and live music, according to the Heavenly Village website.

Also on Friday, May 25, Good Samaritans Safe Ride begins its seasonal car shows with the Lake Tahoe Summer Kick Off Car & Bike Show, held in Heavenly Village.

The show awards 25 trophies in addition to including a poker walk and sidewalk sales.

Like the concert series, the car show (which concludes Monday, May 28), is free to attend and open to the entire public.

Learn more about the concert series at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com, and about The Wiz Kid at http://www.thewizkid.net or on Facebook (@thewizkidmusic).

— Lake Tahoe Action