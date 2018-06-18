Homegrown rock group opens Live at Lakeview

If you go …

Free live music returns to the outdoor venue at Lakeview Commons for the seventh year on Thursday, June 21.

Thanks to a partnership between Sierra-at-Tahoe and the city of South Lake Tahoe, the Thursday series known as Live at Lakeview is once again set to showcase local talent weekly through the summer. The party begins this week with a gig featuring up-and-coming act Mescalito, which makes its debut as a headliner this year.

"Mescalito is a 5-piece psychedelic jazz rock jam soul band from South Lake Tahoe. They weave their way through a diverse catalog of music, playing exciting live interpretations of classic songs. Improvisation is a cornerstone of their sound, making each night a unique and different experience," states a release from On Course Events.

The local group is made up of Martin Bush (guitar/vocals), Keith Ovelmen (bass), Lowell Wilson (keys/vocals), Chris Grant (drums) and Simon Kurth (guitar/vocals).

Helena Kletch and JT Chevallier will also perform on Thursday, opening the show at 4:30 p.m.

For those unfamiliar with Live at Lakeview, each event hosts live music and art on the beach, in addition to local vendors (both merchants and food). An on-site beer garden donates proceeds to South Tahoe BMX Association.

Heads up: There's limited parking at the venue, but there is a complimentary bike valet service offered each week.

Visit http://www.liveatlakeview.com for a full lineup and additional information.

Lakeview Commons is located on the corner of Lakeview Avenue and U.S. 50.

— Lake Tahoe Action