House musicians Maximono shine at The Loft
June 28, 2018
If you go …
What: Maximono
When: Friday, June 29, 11 p.m.
Where: The Loft
Tickets: $10-$20
On Friday, June 29, the bass drops at The Loft.
The venue, known for its live theatre, lounge and up-scale dining, welcomes house musicians Sebastian Wolters and Nick Hill — together, the two perform as Maximono.
"Maximono, a fresh duo of former Drum&Bass producers from London and Hannover, have arrived on the House scene causing all sorts of chaos with their 'no rules' mix of bass music, hip hop, jungle, trap and even oriental beats," states a release from The Loft.
The up-and-coming act first came together in 2013, and has been met with success in the years that have passed.
"Constantly pushing boundaries and exploring sounds, spaces and scenes, Maximono is hitting the biggest labels in the game (Cuff, Dirtybird, This Ain't Bristol) creating grooves, mixing beats and turning dance floors into their very own wild paradise!" continues the release.
The Loft's resident DJ Roger That! opens the Friday evening show, which begins at 11 p.m. and is scheduled to run through 2 a.m.
Tickets range from $10-$20 (save money by purchasing in advance). Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.
The Loft is located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way on Tahoe's South Shore. Visit http://www.thelofttahoe.com for additional information about both the gig and venue.
— Lake Tahoe Action
