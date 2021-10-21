‘Howl-O-Ween’ pet costume contest, haunted hotel to benefit community

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is hosting a “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” experience for local residents and guests.

The resort will provide a pet costume contest and a Haunted Hotel takeover of the property’s second floor to benefit local organizations.

“We are thrilled to host a week full of fun events for our guests, local residents, and their furry companions this Halloween,” said Area Director of Marketing Kressa Olguin. “As our resort is a pet-friendly destination, we are very excited to bring back our popular ‘Howl-O-Ween’ pet costume contest and the Haunted Hotel attraction in order to provide an unforgettable Halloween experience for families while helping to support our local community.”

The event is fun for families and their four-legged friends. Provided by Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe



Between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, the contest will be held. Pets will show off their best Halloween attire to a panel of judges, and winners will be selected in multiple categories.

Participants can register their dog for a $10 fee which includes beverages and pup treats and will also benefit Pet Network Humane Society, a nonprofit animal shelter dedicated to saving and improving the lives of pets through rescue, adoption and humane education programs.

Registration for the event is required. Pre-registration is available from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Same day registration will be available beginning at 3 p.m.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on their favorite “Howl-O-Ween” participant and take part in a raffle that will also benefit Pet Network.

Raffle prizes will include vacation getaways to the resort, spa treatments at Stillwater Spa, gift cards to Lone Eagle Grille and more.

Additionally, the resort will sponsor pet adoptions at Pet Network from Sunday, Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 30. Those interested in adoptions are requested to contact the Pet Network directly at 775-932-4404.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the resort’s second floor will transform into a Haunted Hotel with the theme of a haunted asylum. From 5-6 p.m., the attraction will provide a family-friendly scares appropriate for all ages.

There will also be a haunted hallway experience that is described as spookier, and should only be enjoyed by children 14 or older.

Provided/Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe

From 6-9 p.m., the haunted experience will provide a spookier experience recommended for adults and children ages 14 and older. Entry to the Haunted Hotel is a minimum $5 donation for non-resort guests which will benefit the Incline Village Elementary School’s Health and Wellness Science Booster Committee.

Masks are required and entry to the attraction will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As a pet-friendly destination, Hyatt provides an ideal fall getaway for travelers to enjoy the outdoors with their pets. When guests check in with their companion animal, they receive a “Pawsport” with several resources including local veterinarians, pet-friendly restaurants, and a map of the pet-friendly areas of the property. Pets also receive a plush dog bed, water bowl and treats.

The resort features several pet-friendly rooms including lower-level cottages that open directly to a spacious lawn. Guests and their pets can also explore the resort’s on-site trails and its private Lake Tahoe beach which is open to pets between mid-October and mid-April.

For more information, visit uqr.to/HRLT_Halloween , HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com or call 775-832-1234.