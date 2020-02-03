Hundreds attend Super Bowl watch party at Hard Rock (Gallery) (Video)

STATELINE, Nev. — Hundreds gathered to watch the Super Bowl Sunday at Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe and most left heartbroken.

For the San Francisco 49ers fans, the party in the Big Game Ballroom was great until the last 15 minutes of the game when the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from behind to claim the championship, 31-20.

San Francisco led 20-10 heading into the final quarter to further salt the fresh, painful wound for Niners fans.

The ballroom featured multiple viewing screens and guests who paid the entry fee were treated to stadium food served family style, drink specials and a raffle with dozens of items.

Hard Rock also spent some big bucks and had an advertisement broadcast in the first quarter. The commercial featured Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt.