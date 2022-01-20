Incline offers unique full moon snowshoe tour for winter season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Community members can get a beautiful view of the full moon this winter on the Moonlight Community Snowshoe Hikes to Diamond Peak’s Snowflake Lodge with Incline Village’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The event is welcome to people ages 10 and older, and will take guests on a three mile, round-trip snowshoe hike, with a glass of wine or beer and a snack at Snowflake Lodge after.

The tour will start at dusk, giving hikers a fantastic view of a true Lake Tahoe sunset.

Incline Village General Improvement District

Incline Village General Improvement District Operations Supervisor Kerrie Tonking noted that while the program has been around for a long time, it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Now, the hike is back and improved, allowing community members to experience recreation in a unique way.

“Recreation is this great time where people get to choose what they’re going to do with their extra time,” said Tonking. “So programs like this that bring together different members of our community and combine something active and some food and social… We always try to create events like this that adds so much benefit to the community and gives people an outlet to get a way to get out into our beautiful mountain landscape.”

The hikes are based around the full moons of the winter season through March. The first tour, which has sold out, will be on Friday, Jan. 21. The second tours Friday, Feb, 18 and Friday, March 18 are still available for sign up. Three tours will be led each night, starting at 5 p.m., and leaving every thirty minutes.

Hikers will see the full moon in the beautiful terrain of Diamond Peak.

The price of attendance varies on the package purchased. Tonking explained that for those 21 and over, there is a $50 package that includes a glass of wine or beer and an appetizer, or $40 with an IVGID picture pass. For those under 21, or who do not want an alcoholic beverage, the price is $40, or $32 with an IVGID picture pass, and includes a hot cocoa and appetizer.

Participants should have their own snowshoes and should dress accordingly to the weather. Additionally, Tonking said that guest should bring their own headlamp. The tour will leave around dusk, and the way back down can be dark. She also suggested anyone who wants extra stability can bring their own poles, and extra food if needed.

Snowshoe rentals may be available at the Village Ski Loft and the Hyatt Sports Shop in Incline Village.

Pre-registration is required, and can be done at the Recreation Center counter or through calling (775) 832-1310. Registration to the event is closed 24 hours the event, and spots have been filling up quickly.

Anyone who would like to sign up for the trip must also have a valid 2022 waiver filled out with IVGID at the Recreation Center, and the document can be found online (PDF) . Completed waivers can be emailed to parksandrec@ivgid.org or turned into directly to the front counter.

To sign up and find the Recreation Center waiver, visit diamondpeak.com/events/details/moonlight-snowshoe-hike-january .