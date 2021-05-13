Incline Village collective brings artists together

The Hive in Incline Village is currently home to eight artists. Provided

Ryan Bahlman

It was February of 2020 when artist Ryan “RYNo” Bahlman realized he needed to find an art studio.

“I was doing art out of my condo, and there was not enough room,” Bahlman said. “I needed more space. I was sitting on the edge of my couch doing paintings thinking, ‘This is not working.’

“So I was looking at spots and a lot of them were too small, a lot were too big and expensive. I came across this spot and I figured it would be perfect for me.”

The spot is The Hive Collective, located on Tanager Street in Incline Village. Realizing that the space had room for more people, Bahlman decided to expand.

“I figured I worked better around other artists and collab situations,” Bahlman said. “So I started asking around. It’s a great spot to keep your equipment out, and not have to put everything away every time.”

Now, the Collective is home to eight artists, who use the space to keep their art supplies stored, as well as create when they’d like to. The group is made up of like-minded artists who create a safe environment and overall good ‘vibes’ in the studio. The medium of art ranges from painting to screen printing.

“We do a membership,” said Bahlman. “It’s sort of a word of mouth thing, and people who come in that are interested. As long as we’re on the same page, that’s kind of the way we do it.”

The spot is also great for events. So far, Bahlman and the Hive Collective have hosted music nights, as well as music practice for artists.

“There’s a DJ booth, so we can definitely throw some events here. I’m open to any ideas if someone wants to come in,” Bahlman said. “This summer, we’ll start to do a lot more [events]. We’re doing a yoga class here on Saturday with a DJ.”

One artist who creates at The Hive Collective is Zach Reed. He runs most of the screen printing work in the studio, and has his own company called Soul Rider. He’s been able to do work for his business at Bahlman’s space.

“I’ve been starting to get some local attention from other businesses,” Reed said. “I’ve been doing friend’s shirts and friend’s of friends. Just kicking things off, and that’s a start.”

Bahlman said eventually he’d like to be able to sell projects directly from The Hive.

“We’re working on getting the license we need to be able to sell,” Bahlman said. “For now we just have some samples from old projects.”

For those looking to learn more about The Hive, or their upcoming events this summer, make sure to visit their Instagram @hive_collective_incline. To see or purchase RYNo’s work, visit his website at rynoart.com.