Italian artist Alborosie headlines night of reggae

This is the weekend for reggae, as Italian musician and performer Alborosie is set to jam on South Shore.

"Real name Alberto D'Ascola, the Sicilian with the long dreadlocks is more than just a singer. He's also a gifted musician, arranger and producer — one who plays virtually everything you hear on his records.

"A former musical prodigy, he was born in Sicily but relocated to Milan as a teenager where he played in a variety of bands — most notably Reggae National Tickets, who enjoyed popularity throughout Europe during the mid-to-late nineties," states a release from Plum Music.

Alborosie relocated to Jamaica after performing there alongside the Reggae National Tickets, and became steeped in the culture. In 2011, Alborosie took home the Best Reggae Act at the Music of Black Origin Awards — and he was the first white artist to do so.

Two years later Alborosie released his self-produced and self-recorded album "Sound the System," which highlights his passion for vintage sound.

"Alborosie presents an agenda that is authentic in its lyrical delivery and true to his mission as a defender of reggae's roots and culture. His efforts live up to the name, his intention is clear to sound the system with righteousness," states the Plum Music release.

His latest work debuted in August 2017 and features the hit "Strolling Into Dub."

Alborosie takes the stage at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Friday, April 20, at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance for $20 and climb to $25 on the day of the show.

Learn more at http://www.montbleuresort.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action