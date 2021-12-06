Jack Johnson summer tour includes stop at Lake Tahoe

Jack Johnson last appeared at Lake Tahoe in 2017.

STATELINE, Nev. — Singer and songwriter Jack Johnson on Monday announced a North America summer tour for 2022 that includes a stop at Lake Tahoe.

Presale tickets for the Sept. 4, show at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, for those who register on Johnson’s website. For Spotify listeners, presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9. For all others, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

The 30-date tour includes musical special guests Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis.

Ziggy Marley will be joining Johnson at Stateline.

