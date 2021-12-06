Jack Johnson summer tour includes stop at Lake Tahoe
STATELINE, Nev. — Singer and songwriter Jack Johnson on Monday announced a North America summer tour for 2022 that includes a stop at Lake Tahoe.
Presale tickets for the Sept. 4, show at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, for those who register on Johnson’s website. For Spotify listeners, presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9. For all others, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
The 30-date tour includes musical special guests Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis.
Ziggy Marley will be joining Johnson at Stateline.
Johnson last appeared at Lake Tahoe in 2017.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jack Johnson summer tour includes stop at Lake Tahoe
STATELINE, Nev. — Singer and songwriter Jack Johnson on Monday announced a North America summer tour for 2022 that includes a stop at Lake Tahoe.