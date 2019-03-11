Jackson Browne playing Harveys Lake Tahoe as part of 2019 Summer Concert Series

Stay a little bit longer … because Jackson Browne is coming to Tahoe.

The renowned musician is the latest addition to the 2019 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, according to a Monday morning announcement by Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Browne will perform at the Harveys Outdoor Arena Saturday, Aug. 10. This is the musician’s first performance at the venue since 2015.

An accomplished songwriter and performer, Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007. Some of his many hits include "Doctor My Eyes," "The Pretender," "Tender Is the Night," "Somebody's Baby," "Running On Empty," “Stay” and "Take It Easy."

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15. Prices range between $39.50 and $99.50 and will be available at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Browne is the latest act added to the summer concert series. Others include: Dave Matthews Band; Luke Bryan; Pentatonix; Steve Miller Band; Tim McGraw; and Miranda Lambert.