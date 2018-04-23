Janet Jackson joins 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup

Pop sensation Janet Jackson is headed to Tahoe.

On Friday, Aug. 10, the performer’s State of the World Tour takes over the Harveys Outdoor Arena stage in Stateline as part of the 2018 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

“The outing will showcase some of the legendary entertainer’s biggest dance anthems and powerhouse ballads that have become staples of the music icon’s career,” according to Jackson’s official website.

Tickets for Jackson’s gig range from $69.50-$149.50 and go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m.

Throughout her career, Jackson has notched six Grammy Awards, two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, an Academy Award nomination and multiple wins at the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

She joins country, pop, rock and reggae artists on the summer concert series lineup.