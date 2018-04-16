Jelly Bread to perform at Best of Tahoe Craft Beer

Fun scheduled for the first-ever Best of Tahoe Craft Beer Contest is piling up: Homegrown funk outfit Jelly Bread is set to headline the event’s entertainment on Saturday, May 12.

“Jelly Bread’s distinct style is identified by a blend of desert twang meeting the urban tones of funk and rock. Exceptional songwriting and storytelling interlaced with four-part harmonies, intricate ‘in-the-pocket’ drum and bass grooves, swampy lap steel guitar, dirt under the fingernails guitar licks, tasty talkbox, ‘take-’em-to-church’ organ come together into a sound that is downright appetizing,” states the band’s online biography.

The four-member, Reno- and Lake Tahoe-based ensemble is comprised of Dave Berry (rhythm guitar and vocals), Cliff Porter (drums and vocals), Alvin Johnson (keys and vocals) and Ian Lindsay (bass and vocals).

Jelly Bread has grown from performing regionally to taking over stages across the country, but returns home for its South Shore gig.

Best of Tahoe Craft Beer is a collaboration between Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Tahoe Daily Tribune, held at the former’s location in The Crossing at Tahoe Valley. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 12, from 12-5 p.m., and early bird tickets begin at $75. Learn more on Facebook (@BestOfTahoeCraftBeer).